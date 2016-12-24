Titans face-off against Jaguars in AFC South showdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the Jaguars Saturday at noon in Jacksonville.

The Titans game against Jacksonville is the team’s first chance of claiming the AFC South since 2008.

Linebacker Derrick Morgan returned to practice Thursday after sitting out a session with an injured ankle and is expected to play Saturday.

Tight end Phillip Supernaw and safety Da’Norris Searcy, both of whom had concussions against the Chiefs, have been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Mularkey can notch his second winning record as a head coach Saturday with a win at Jacksonville (2-12).

Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone, who interviewed for the Titans coaching job in January, said Mularkey has done an outstanding job.

“If you say, ‘Are you surprised by the job he did?’ Absolutely not,” Marrone said.

Turning around a franchise quickly takes a lot of hard work, and Kansas City coach Andy Reid said nothing comes easy in the NFL.

“But he’s willing to do that,” Reid said last week. “He always has been. That’s the kind of guy he is.”

