MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WFLA) – The lead singer of the rock band Aerosmith spent part of the holiday season giving back to those in need at a Massachusetts food pantry.

Steven Tyler generously donated dozens of grocery store gift cards to the Marshfield food pantry.

The Marshfield Police Department shared a pair of photos on their social media page of the rock legend’s surprise visit.

Tyler, who owns a home in Marshfield, even posed for a selfie with the police chief and town officials.