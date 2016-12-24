Slow internet causes trouble for East Nashville businesses, residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Nashville business ran into a roadblock as it tried to help last minute holiday shoppers.

The owner of Atomic Nashville, a store that sells books, music and art, said they had to close up shop early due to internet trouble.

According to Dan Balog, the internet started acting up on Thursday, and he couldn’t let customers in because their credit card machine relies on the internet connection.

“Lost a fair amount of money,” explained Balog. “Watched people come and go and come and go while I was on the phone with Comcast being told there was no issue in our area.”

News 2 spoke to several businesses and residents who were experiencing similar issues. They said they were also told by Comcast that there wasn’t an issue.

Reporter Jessica Jaglois contacted the company’s corporate office, who described this as a network maintenance issue.

The problem was fixed by 8:30 p.m. Saturday.