Predator P.K. Subban surprises sick Nashville kids with unforgettable holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban made the holidays brighter for sick children at Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital.

Subban, who is in his first year with the Preds after he was traded from the Montreal Canadiens for Shea Weber, holds a holiday surprise event for sick children every year.

In previous years, Subban has surprised sick children at Montreal Children’s Hospital. Subban had the Canadian children write letters to the Nashville kids to foster a pen pal exchange between them.

Subban arrived at the Vanderbilt MeHarry Center for Sickle Cell Disease in a horse-drawn carriage and surprised a group of kids with a ride through downtown Nashville.

“So, Nashville is, like, our home,” said one child in the video. “And it’s my home now, too,” echoed Subban.

After a trip down Lower Broad, their final stop was Bridgestone Arena, where the kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Nashville Predators team store.

Subban’s teammate Roman Josi was on hand to help the kids pick out whatever they wanted.

The children opened their letters and enjoyed their new Preds gear before one last surprise–a private concert from country star Dierks Bentley.

To learn more about Subban’s charitable endeavors, click here.

