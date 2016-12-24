TDOT worker hit while changing tire on I-40 in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A TDOT help driver was hit by a car while changing a tire on Interstate 40 in Hermitage Saturday night.

It happened at 7:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes at exit 221A, which is The Hermitage exit.

A spokeswoman for TDOT told News 2 the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. No details were immediately available about the extent of the worker’s injuries.

I-40 West is currently down to one lane.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.