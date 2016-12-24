Nashville man creates web series inspriring others to give back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just in time for Christmas, a Nashville man has created a web series with the goal of inspiring people to help complete strangers.

“There are people right in your hometown who are in need of food, clothing, shelter, or just someone to talk to,” Patrick Cornell, the creator of “Loved On” says in the start of the first episode.

Cornell is a musician who says he’s traveled all over the world and continues to see people in need. So he says he created “Loved On” as a way to show others how they can give back.

The web series is part of a Kickstarter campaign, so funds are raised through viewers and supporters.

In the first episode, Cornell and his friends buy Christmas trees for people they have never met.

Cornell is currently using Kickstarter to raise money to produce episodes four, five, and six. Click here to watch or donate.