More than 500 children receive Christmas toys, food from Metro officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 500 children across Nashville received toys from Metro police officers on Christmas Eve.

This is the 55th year for the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Christmas Basket Program for disadvantaged families.

The children are among 179 families who live throughout Nashville.

In addition to toys for the kids, each family will also receive four baskets of food.

Fifty elderly citizens in need will also receive food baskets.

Officers and volunteers have been busy preparing the baskets for distribution, which began at 6 a.m.

The baskets are donated by police personnel and members of the Nashville community.

Members of Boswell Harley Owners Group (HOG) chapters contributed their time through raising money and assisting with deliveries each Christmas Eve.

Tennessee Titans coaches, players and staff donated hundreds of toys that will be delivered Saturday morning.

The Christmas Basket Program was founded by retired Police Chief Joe Casey in 1961.