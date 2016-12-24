Man wearing Santa mask robs Memphis bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice … he’s also demanding money from a bank teller?

Police in Memphis, Tennessee reported a man robbed a bank wearing a Santa Claus mask on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, the man entered the Memphis City Employee Credit Union, started handing out candy canes to customers and wishing them a Merry Christmas.

He then reportedly approached the counter and handed the teller a note demanding money.

After grabbing the cash, the faux Santa left the bank. Police are still searching for him.