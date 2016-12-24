2 Fort Campbell soldiers charged with homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide for the death of a 25-year-old man.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Marqus Bryant, 20, and Robert Gough, 24, are now in custody.

They’re accused in the death of Joseph Gordon. He was found early Friday morning covered in blood and lying in the parking lot of a Clarksville apartment complex on Royster Lane.

No details have been released on how he was killed.

The investigation into Gordon’s death is ongoing.

