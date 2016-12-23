Titans take on Jaguars Saturday in Jacksonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans are in Jacksonville, Florida, this Friday as they prepare to take on the Jaguars Saturday.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is no stranger to the national spotlight. He was a standout quarterback at Oregon, won the Heisman and was drafted number 2 overall.

But with all the publicity, people are still mispronouncing his name.

The Titans even went so far as to send out a tweet, sort of like a PSA, that their quarterbacks name is Marcus Mariota.

PSA: Please listen until the end to hear the correct pronunciation of our quarterback's name. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/V0ASugrSt0 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 22, 2016

The team takes on the Jaguars at Noon Saturday.

News 2 has a crew at the game, be sure to tune in Friday and Saturday for full Titans coverage.