Robbery suspect killed after being hit by car on I-24 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A robbery suspect has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro while fleeing from police late Thursday night.

The victim was hit near Exit 78 in the eastbound lanes of I-24 just before Midnight.

Murfreesboro police reported they were responding to the robbery of a person when they located the suspect’s vehicle near I-24.

Officers confronted the suspect, who ran from them on foot onto the interstate and was hit by a vehicle, according to Murfreesboro police.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the some eastbound lanes of the interstate would remain closed until at least 4 a.m. Friday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.