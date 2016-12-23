Police arrest robbery, carjacking suspect in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) –Metro police have arrested a man suspected of an armed carjacking and robbery in the Madison area early Friday morning.

The department reported citizen tips led to the identification and arrest of convicted felon, 35-year-old Joshua Hackett.

The carjacking occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart on Gallatin Pike North around 4:15 a.m.

Metro police reported Hackett approached the victim and demanded money. The victim handed over his wallet and Hackett fled in the victim’s gold 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van, according to police.

Hackett is suspected of robbing the Steak ‘n Shake at gunpoint on Myatt Drive a short time later.

He allegedly demanded cash from the cashier, who handed over an undisclosed sum of money.

Hackett is a convicted felon who received a four-year sentence for a 2013 aggravated burglary case. He was taken into custody without incident at a Madison residence.

Hackett was booked into the Metro jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond.