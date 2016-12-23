Alleged kidnapping victim is safe; Search continues for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who Metro police believed may have been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend is safe.

Authorities say Angel Wilkerson, 24, went to their domestic violence office Friday and is fine.

RELATED: Man shot while dropping girlfriend off at work; Search continues for suspect

They were concerned about her well-being after an incident involving her ex-boyfriend, Donald King, who is her child’s father.

On Thursday, King reportedly punched Wilkerson’s current boyfriend in the face as he dropped her off at work.

Police say King then shot the man twice in the legs. The victim was able to escape and call for help a short distance away.

Wilkerson then left with King, according to authorities. The car was recovered a few hours later on Sioux Terrace in Madison.

King is now wanted for aggravated assault and kidnapping. The search for him is ongoing.

News 2 is committed to tracking crime across Middle Tennessee. Read the latest at wkrn.com/crimetracker.