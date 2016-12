APPLETON, WI (WKRN) – A plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings football team slid off the runway Friday night and became stuck.

The team wrote about the incident on Twitter.

They said the plane was taxiing after a safe landing at the Appleton Airport in Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. when it went off the runway.

According to a tweet by the Appleton Airport, no one was injured. The players were on the plane for about four hours before they were able to get off the aircraft.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016