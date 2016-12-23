MTSU QB Brent Stockstill cleared to play in Hawaii Bowl

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just seven weeks after breaking his right collarbone, Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill has been officially cleared to play in the Hawaii Bowl.

He suffered the injury on Nov. 5 in a loss to Texas San Antonio and was initially ruled out for the season.

Stockstill missed the Blue Raiders final three games of the season and has been working to get back on the field ever since. He has thrown for 2,801 yards and 27 touchdowns, despite playing in only nine games this season.

Stockstill said Thursday after practice that he would play. He’ll try to add to his school record of 57 touchdown passes Saturday night against Hawaii.