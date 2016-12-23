Metro Animal Control reaches tight deadline, finds home for pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Animal Care and Control was on a tight deadline Friday as crews attempted to find homes, even if they were temporary, for several stray dogs and cats staying at the shelter.

By that evening, they had completed their mission.

They say Operation Silent Night was a success. In only three days, they went from being filled to capacity, to having more than 90 adoptions and 20 fosters.

A video was posted to their Facebook page Friday night showing empty kennels. Metro Animal Care and Control also thanked everyone who helped them reach their goal.

“Thank you to everyone who opened their homes and hearts and helped us achieve what seemed impossible just 72 hours ago.”