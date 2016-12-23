Man wielding hatchet, hacksaw Tased by officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police were reportedly forced to use a Taser and baton to disarm a man yielding two weapons outside a home in south Nashville on Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to Lutie Street for a call of a suicidal person and found Billy Roeder standing in the road with a hatchet and hacksaw. Roeder reportedly began approaching three Metro Nashville police officers.

The affidavit states that Roeder refused to drop his weapons, forcing one of the officers to use a Taser.

At that time, the 52 year old allegedly turned toward another officer with the weapons and ignored the officer’s commands to drop them.

The arrest record shows that a second officer deployed his Taser and was able to stop Roeder while the third officer used his baton to take the weapons from Roeder.

Roeder is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond is set at $7500.

No injuries to the officers were reported.