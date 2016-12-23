Inglewood home damaged in grease fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in Inglewood was heavily damaged in a grease fire early Friday morning.

The fire began at a duplex on Stratford Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials told News 2 a mother was cooking when the grease fire began.

She and her two kids as well as two friends who were staying at the home were able to escape the home uninjured.

The family’s dog was also saved after medics revived him.

The American Red Cross were called in to assist the family.

The other side of the duplex reportedly suffered smoke damage.

No additional information was immediately released.