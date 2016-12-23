Hopkinsville police warn of thieves eyeing your Christmas trash

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Computers, TVs, video games and electronics are hot items during the holidays, but they can also disappear from your home if you aren’t careful.

Hopkinsville police told News 2 the day after Christmas is a time criminal’s drive around looking for homes with extra trash, but they aren’t there to pick it up, they are actually trying to see which homes received the most expensive items.

TV boxes and other expensive electronics can be a magnet to criminals.

“If you leave your boxes of gifts as far as flat screen TVs, IPods, anything that identifies what you have inside your home a criminal is going to have a mental note of that and when they get the ability and see the ability to get back in your home they are going to do that,” said Officer Paul Ray with the Hopkinsville Police Department.

Officer Ray’s best advice is to break down the big boxes and make sure they can’t be seen.