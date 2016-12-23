Goat named Donald brings cheer to nursing home residents

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An animal abandoned by his mother has a new mission in life: spreading good cheer in Putnam County.

Donald the Goat’s owner told News 2 she started bottle feeding him seven weeks ago after his mother would not pay attention to him.

Dana Looper says when she took Donald to be photographed with Santa at Petco, she noticed how much joy he brought to people. So, she decided to take him to her local nursing home, where he was a hit with the residents.

No word on what’s next on Donald’s social calendar.