Clarksville police issue Christmas stockings instead of tickets

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville have been busy pulling people over this last week but instead of issuing tickets, they are handing out Christmas stockings.

Motorists stopped for minor violations like traveling barely over the speed limit or having an obscured license plate received stockings and a warning ticket.

The stockings contained coloring books, candy canes, toys and packets of hot chocolate.

Officers Myers and McGraw put together the stockings to hand out to children, as well as presents for a family whose Christmas gifts were recently stolen.