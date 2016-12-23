Clarksville police investigate after finding man dead in parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was discovered dead in the parking lot of a Clarksville apartment complex early Friday morning.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Joseph Gordon, was found at a complex on Royster Lane around 1 a.m.

Clarksville police reported that Gordon was found covered in blood and lying in the parking lot.

Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clarksville police are investigating and announced there is no apparent danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.