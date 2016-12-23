Church donates stuffed animals to Hopkinsville Police Department

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, has donated stuffed animals to the Hopkinsville Police Department, but they’re not for Christmas.

The animals play an important role in comforting children going through tough times, with many officers keeping them in patrol cars in case they’re needed.

Officer Paul Ray told News 2 the small teddy bears and other animals can take a young child’s mind off of a traumatic experience.

“When a child is scared and or crying we are able to get down to that child’s level and give them a stuffed animal, that is going to change that child to a situation that was traumatic and help them to make it through and help comfort them,” said Ray.

The animals were collected by the church’s Sunday school class.

If you have stuffed animals you’d like to donate, the Hopkinsville Police Department says they’re always accepting donations.