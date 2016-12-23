Christmas weekend StormTracker forecast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Showers pushed in across Middle Tennessee Saturday morning, with temperatures remaining in 50s.

The rain is expected to continue throughout Christmas Eve with many areas receiving an inch or more before it tapers off Christmas morning.

On Christmas Day, temperatures are expected to rise to near 70° by the afternoon.

A record Christmas Day high of 73 degrees was set back in 1889.

AAA predicts 103 million people will travel for the holiday weekend. The roads may slow you down in the Midwest or on the West Coast with some snow to the North and rain in the South.

