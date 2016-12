NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch home was damaged Friday night after a car fire spread to the house.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lanewood Court at 7:45 p.m.

The fire caused smoke damage inside the home.

One person lives at the residence, but no one was injured.

No further details about the fire or what caused it have been released at this time.