ATF hopes new app will make streets safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) wants people to download a new app they say will make streets safer.

ReportIt is free and it allows residents to anonymously report crimes involving firearms, explosives, arson and violent crimes.

The ATF says citizens will always remain anonymous when they choose to use the tip line.

News 2 talked with Special Agent Michael Knight about how the app can help cut down on gun violence by getting gun traffickers off the streets.

“There is a certain number of individual in the criminal element who are focused on selling these weapons. They use these firearms in many crimes, from homicides to aggravated assault and when that criminal element is removed from that area, then the flow of firearms will typically decrease,” explained Knight.

The app alao allows you to report suspicious or unusual activities in real time.

