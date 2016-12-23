6-year-old spreads holiday cheer at local truck stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 6-year-old in Middle Tennessee is spreading Christmas cheer at a local truck stop. Now a driver would like to return the favor.

While you race over the river and through the interstates to Grandma’s house this Christmas, sharing the road are truck drivers, many miles away from home.

“They’ll only get to visit their family through the phone,” explained James Phillips of La Vergne. “I’ve been there and done that, it’s rough.”

Phillips has been a driver for 25 years, like his dad before him, and his dad before him.

“That was kind of a special thing for me, watching my dad do it growing up, and my grandfather did it,” noted Phillips.

It’s a line of work that tends to run in the family.

So, when a late trucker’s grandson stopped by a Franklin TA, he felt the need to share some holiday spirit.

“That little man, he has a big heart too, cause he walked around, passing out Christmas cards to all the truck drivers,” said Phillips. “When you spend 90 percent of your time alone, when something like this happens to you, it’s kind of amazing.”

Phillips has since tried to find little Leland, with no luck, but wanted to send out the following message for the 6-year-old:

“Thank you! From every truck driver out there, I’ve spoken to many of them about this card. We really appreciate what you do.”