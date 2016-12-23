3 suspects accused of mid-state crime spree arrested

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mid-state crime spree has come to a halt, thanks to some astute Maury County officers.

The bandits are accused of stealing cash registers in Cheatham, Sumner and Maury counties. They allegedly ran from the law, smashed into motorists, and carjacked a man in Columbia.

The suspects were apprehended Tuesday after reportedly stealing two cash registers at the Gas-N-Go convenience store on Highway 50 at Interstate 65.

According to Sheriff Bucky Rowland, Jecolbi Bryant, 24, Chason Leach, 28, and Heather Caggiano, 41, were arrested and charged with multiple crimes including evading arrest, aggravated robbery, and carjacking.

Video from Maury County showed the three suspects in the store early Tuesday morning. Detectives say they were caught on camera ripping the registers off the counters and then fleeing.

According to Gallatin detectives, the suspects are wanted there for a similar crime at an IHOP restaurant. And Cheatham County investigators have placed a hold on the suspects for a comparable crime at a store in Kingston Springs.

In Columbia, the suspects reportedly fled from the law and led deputies on a high speed chase.

“People’s freedom mean more to them than other people’s lives,” said Sheriff Rowland. “They fled, they had no regard for any citizens.”

The sheriff showed News 2 dash cam video of his deputies chasing the suspects in a Jeep back into Columbia.

Caggiano was reportedly driving the SUV. The Nashville woman ran multiple red lights while driving at a high rate of speed on slick roads, according to police.

The sheriff says when they reached Hampshire Pike, she ran into a pickup truck and crashed. All three occupants then fled.

The two men were quickly arrested behind a Shell gas station. The sheriff says Caggiano snuck into the backseat of a vehicle gassing up at the pumps.

That’s when she reportedly carjacked the 50-year-old driver.

“She poked something in the guy’s back when he got in and tells him to drive,” the sheriff explained.

A mile later, the man able to get out of the car unharmed.

Caggiano was eventually arrested in a nearby Kroger while posing as a holiday shopper.

An alert Maury County constable spotted her and called in her location. Columbia police were close by and arrested her without incident.

Bryant talked to News 2 from jail. He denied committing any crimes in Cheatham County or Gallatin; however, he admited to being in the car that crashed in Maury County.

“I was in the car, obviously, for them to have me arrested,” Bryant said.

To his family and friends he said:

“To my family, I apologize for being in this situation, whether I did it or not. But every man must accept accountability for their actions, so what you once were does not mean that is what you always will be. You have to learn from your mistakes.”

Sheriff Rowland says he’s glad the suspects are off the street.

“They said they were on a drug spree getting high as they could, so fortunately, we took some dangerous folks off the roadway.”

