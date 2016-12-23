12 Maury County inmates celebrate graduation with ceremony

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twelve inmates in Maury County received a priceless gift Friday — a graduation celebration.

They all passed high school equivalency tests and there was a special graduation ceremony held for them Friday at the jail.

Sheriff Bucky Rowland said the program is a great way to set inmates up for success when they’re released.

“It’s a big picture, a big tool box when these guys leave here. Maybe they can go out and have a brighter future. And you see especially on a milestone like high school equivalency it means something to these guys and going to give them an opportunity if they take advantage to have a brighter future,” said Rowland.

Everyone at the Maury County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with South Central Tennessee Workforce Alliance and Project Learn for the program.