Police: Altercation leads to fatal Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting in Murfreesboro Friday after police say an altercation turned violent.

According to a press release, the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Castle Street #B.

When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that the victim was shot during a disagreement with another person. The wounded man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other person involved was taken to the police station for questioning.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

