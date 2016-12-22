Vigil honors missing Nashville woman found dead at trash disposal site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and family members gathered Thursday afternoon to remember a 27-year-old woman who was found dead several days after she was reported missing.

Ashley Brown was last seen leaving a friend’s apartment near West End early Saturday morning. At that time, she said she was going to the store, but she never returned.

She was later reported missing by a friend on Saturday night.

Police said Thursday they believe Brown’s body may have been in a dumpster in the vicinity of her friend’s apartment before it was transported to the South Nashville trash disposal site. Her remains were found early Wednesday morning by an employee at the facility.

Her cause of death remains under investigation. The preliminary autopsy results are inconclusive, police said.

A vigil was held at Centennial Park on Thursday, which would have marked Brown’s 28th birthday.

Brown, according to her parents, had only lived in Nashville for about a month and was working as a surgical tech.

Anyone with information on where Brown may have been after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, is urged to call police at 615-862-7329.

What she was wearing the last she was seen: Black sweater, striped scarf, and black boots