Suspect aborts robbery of Kentucky dollar store due to lack of cash

BLEDSOE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Harlan County dollar store but left because he said there wasn’t enough money.

The attempted robbery was reported at Family Dollar in the Bledsoe community just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An employee said a man pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

As the clerk was taking the money out of the drawer, the suspect said there wasn’t enough to take and walked out.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a brown jacket, jeans and a mask. No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call KSP at 606-573-3131 or 800-222-5555.