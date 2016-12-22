Rutherford sheriff’s major suspended without pay, decommissioned following indictment

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office indicted by a federal grand jury in November for unlawfully obtaining U.S. citizenship has been suspended without pay and decommissioned.

The indictment charged Warrants Major Terry McBurney with unlawful procurement of naturalization, giving false statements regarding an application for U.S. citizenship and seven counts of wire fraud.

Deputy Chief Keith Lowery suspended McBurney, who has been on leave since the November indictment.

His weapon and identification cards as a law enforcement officer were taken for safekeeping while his court case is proceeding.

McBurney previously worked for the sheriff’s office but left after an investigation involving items taken from a home where he evicted property. He rejoined the office in 2010.

His last assignment was major over the Warrants, Records and Evidence divisions.