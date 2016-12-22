Police searching for Smyrna tool thief

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing tools from a Smyrna car lot on Monday.

The Smyrna Police Department reported the theft occurred at Aleman Auto Sales on South Lowry Street.

The department said on its Facebook page the staff noticed tools were missing and reviewed their surveillance footage, which is when they found video of the suspect taking items.

He was seen driving away from the lot in a pickup truck toward Murfreesboro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.