Police: Man shot while dropping girlfriend off at work

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old was injured in a shooting while dropping his girlfriend off at work.

It happened on Crossings Boulevard Thursday morning.

Police told News 2 the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her child, walked up to the victim’s car, opened the driver’s side door and opened fire.

The man suffered a gunshot injury to his leg. He drove himself a couple miles away to Shagbark Trail where an ambulance was called.

The victim is being treated.

Police said they have identified the gunman’s identity and a warrant will be sought soon.

The woman, according to police, left voluntarily with the alleged gunman.