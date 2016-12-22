Police investigate 2 unrelated, south Nashville carjackings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for as many as five suspects in connection with two separate carjackings in south Nashville early Thursday morning.

The first occurred at the Woodbridge Apartments off Antioch Pike in south Nashville around Midnight.

The victims told Metro police multiple people appeared to be breaking into vehicles when they attempted to keep the suspects from leaving the complex by blocking them in with their 2008 red Nissan Sentra.

The suspects reportedly ordered the victims out of the Nissan at gunpoint and one fired a gunshot into the air before driving away, according to police. No one was injured during the incident.

The victims described the suspects as three black men wearing black clothing, varying between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 160 pounds and 200 pounds.

The second carjacking happened at a residence in the 4500 block of Xavier Drive in Antioch around 12:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was approached and assaulted by two armed suspects, who took the victim’s 2007 black Lexus SUV, money and cellphone.

The victim was treated for injuries at the scene.

The suspects were described as two white men, dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.