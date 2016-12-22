Nashville’s Christmas tree recycling program kicks off on Dec. 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Christmas tree recycling program kicks off on December 26.

Last year almost 10,500 trees were dropped off for recycling at locations throughout Davidson County.

Metro Public Works will take the trees to Nature’s Best Organics of Tennessee to be chipped and composted into mulch which keeps the trees out of landfills and helps save Metro the cost of disposal fees.

The program will run until February 17 at the following locations:

Cane Ridge Park

Una Recreation Center

Whitfield Park

Cedar Hill Park

Two Rivers Park

Joelton Community Center

Sevier Park

Richland Park

Elmington Park

Edwin Warner Park

Lakewood City Hall

Douglas Park

Both Nature’s Best Organics of Tennessee locations at 1511 Elm Hill Pike and 6401 Centennial Blvd.

All trees should be cleared of ornaments, lights and other decoration before being dropped off.

No artificial trees can be accepted.