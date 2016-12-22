Nashville prepares for thousands to attend New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music City is preparing for tens of thousands to attend the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Several hundred Metro officers will be in downtown Nashville and the Bicentennial Mall area that night. The enhanced police presence will be in effect from 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve through the early morning hours the next day.

They’ll make sure those who are celebrating stay safe and keep traffic running smoothly.

There is only one planned street closure for downtown. Second Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street will be shut down for Sheriff Daron Hall’s annual Sober Ride program.

There will be a dedicated drop off and loading zone for cabs, hotel shuttles, and personal vehicles in the northbound right lane of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from 10th Circle North to Jefferson Street.

Uber and Lyft drivers will be allowed to drop off their customers on 5th Avenue between James Robertson Parkway and Jefferson Street.

As for Bicentennial Mall, the street closures include:

Harrison Street, from Fourth Avenue to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

5th, 6th, and 7th Avenues from James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street

Junior Gilliam Way from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue

People attending both celebrations are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity if they see it.