Millions expected to travel over Christmas weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s almost time to hit the road for the holidays but there are a few things motorists should know before leaving.

Travel records were broken over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the same is expected over Christmas.

AAA predicts 103 million people will travel for the holiday weekend.

The roads may slow you down in the Midwest or on the West Coast with some snow to the North and rain in the South.

Gas prices also remain low in most cities across the country.

Travelers flying to or out of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas or Chicago could see some delays.

For the latest flight updates, check FlyNashville.com.