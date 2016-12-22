Man arrested for aggravated assault after Clarksville officer hurt during traffic stop

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have arrested a man who was wanted for aggravated assault after an officer was hurt during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Eric Jackson was wanted for an incident that occurred just after 11 a.m. in the Kroger parking lot on Madison Street.

According to a press release, an officer stopped Jackson for outstanding warrants. Authorities said he stopped for the officer at first, but refused to get out of his car.

The officer said as he was trying to pull Jackson from the car, the 46-year-old man reportedly placed the car in drive, striking him with the door frame as he fled.

The officer suffered injuries to his elbow and forearm. Those injuries did not require medical attention.

Officials later caught up to Jackson around 3:30 p.m. on Riverside drive.

When two officers spotted him sitting in his car in the parking lot of Big Lots, Jackson reportedly put his car in his reverse and tried to flee. However, his escape was blocked by patrol cars.

Officers say they had to smash the driver side window of the Honda Accord with a collapsible baton and forcibly remove Jackson from the car to arrest him. Jackson, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, was taken to Tennova Hospital for treatment of minor injuries he received during his arrest.

Officers say they found drug paraphernalia after searching Jackson’s car.

He is expected to face charges from the Big Lots incident, along with the aggravated assault charge at Kroger.

Police said Jackson has been arrested multiple times in Montgomery County since 2007.

He is currently wanted in Stewart County for forgery and theft of services.