Man shot during robbery in parking lot of Midtown hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot during a robbery in the parking lot of a hotel on Demonbreun Street early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Comfort Inn Downtown Nashville-Vanderbilt around 4 a.m.

Metro police reported the victim was pulling into the parking lot with his wife when two suspects approached them with a gun and demanded cash.

One of the suspects reportedly shot the man in the lower leg. He was driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as two black men, one wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt while the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

One was described as in his early 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.