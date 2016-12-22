Knoxville teen visits Good Morning America, NYC thanks to Make-A-Wish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 13-year-old from Knoxville was treated to a trip to the Big Apple, including a stop to “Good Morning America’s” set, all thanks to Make-A-Wish and Macy’s “Believe Campaign.”

Eighth grader Megan Quigley was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, when she was just a baby.

Now the middle schooler is an aspiring YouTube star with her makeup tutorials.

With the help of the Make-A Wish Foundation and the “Believe Campaign,” Megan and her family were flown to New York City. The first stop on their trip – Macy’s for a makeover and new cosmetics.

“I got a basketful from Urban Decay, a basketful from Tarte and then a $1,000 gift card to Smashbox,” Megan said.

The shopping trip was a dream come true for the budding makeup artist.

“It was my dream,” she said. “I had so much fun. I never stopped smiling because it was so much fun.”

Megan also had the chance to visit “Good Morning America,” where she showed off her skills to morning meteorologist Ginger Zee.

“She kept telling me that I did a lot of the same things that her makeup artist did and so that was really cool,” she said.

Megan said the trip was definitely one of a lifetime and she is now trying to figure out what to do with all of her new makeup.

“I was going to give some to KARM so that people can get it for cheap. I was going to give some to my friends, some to my mom and probably some to my cousins and staff,” she said.

She said she also plans to continue her YouTube tutorials.