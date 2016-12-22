Knox County school bus hits 13-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a bus serving Inskip Elementary School hit a 13-year-old walking in the road.

Tracy Makoma, 13, was taken to UT Medical Center where she is stable.

The bus driver has been identified as 72-year-old William Carver, Jr.

Police said no charges will be filed in the incident.

Carly Harrington, a spokesperson for Knox County Schools, said the accident happened around 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Breda Drive and The Hauge. There were 27 students on board bus number 48, according to Harrington.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the girl was walking in the bus’s lane of travel. Investigators said the girl was struck by the mirror of the bus as the driver attempted to avoid hitting the girl.

Harrington said no students on the bus were injured and another bus arrived to take the students to school.