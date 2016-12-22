I-24 East back open in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 24 eastbound is back open after it was closed in Robertson County near the Cheatham County border following an incident at mile marker 24, located near Highway 49.

The Robertson County Emergency Management Agency told News 2 partner Smokey Barn News that a tractor-trailer hauling hay caught fire at 12:24 p.m. Thursday.

Details of the fire and how it began are not known at this time.

Click here to view the News 2 Traffic Tracker map.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more.