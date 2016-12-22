HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were able to escape a Hendersonville home damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the home on Rockland Road at around 1:30 p.m.

The fire is contained as crews work to put out remaining hot spots.

About 40 to 45 percent of the home was damaged by the fire, according to Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush.

“It’s tragic, I mean, of course around the holiday season, anybody that loses anything, their belongings, personal belongings, stuff that can’t be replaced, it’s always catastrophic for the families, but we’ll get involved hopefully through the red cross and the firefighters association around here will hopefully get involved and get these people taken care of like we always do,” said Brown.

Most of the damage was contained to the home’s garage.