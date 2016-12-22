Franklin police seek 4 suspects following violent overnight carjacking

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are looking for four suspects involved in an overnight carjacking.

Police say the violent carjacking happened at 3:45 a.m. in the morning at an apartment complex located at 700 Westminster Drive.

Four male suspects in a small, red sports car pulled up next to the victim, who was arriving at the complex, according to police.

The two suspects in the front seat motioned for the victim to roll down his window and then asked for directions.

While the victim was looking directions up on his phone to assist, one of the suspects in the back seat quietly approached, pressed the barrel of his gun to the victim’s temple, and ordered him out of the car.

Although the victim complied with the demand, the suspect still fired a shot at him while stealing his car.

The suspect missed and the victim was not injured.

Franklin police are searching for four male suspects and two vehicles: the small red sporty car that the suspects arrived in, and the victim’s stolen 2004 black Mercury Grand Marquis.

The Grand Marquis has damage to the front bumper and at the time of the theft had a Tennessee license plate, 7C 95 V9.

Detectives believe that this case may be related to two other overnight carjackings in Davidson County.

Information in this case is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers: 615-794-4000.

