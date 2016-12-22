Former Predator David Legwand retires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He was the Nashville Predators’ first pick in franchise history and after 16 years in the NHL, David Legwand announced his retirement Thursday.

In a statement from the National Hockey League Players’ Association, Legwand said:

What a great ride this was, especially having the chance to play nearly 1,000 games for my drafting club in Nashville, and seeing the growth of the game there; to fulfilling a dream of playing for my hometown Red Wings; to experiencing the positive vibe of playing in Canada’s capital of Ottawa; and to end with the talented players of the Buffalo Sabres in my final season. I have to give credit for the success in my career to others. I had great teammates who became friends; coaches and general managers who believed in me; trainers, doctors and therapists who kept me healthy; and I received sage advice and friendship from my longtime agent Pat Morris and his staff at Newport Sports. Finally, I would like to give a special thanks to my mom and dad, sister, and my wife Lindsey and our kids Ella and Ryder, who sacrificed so much for my opportunities.”

The second pick in the 1998 NHL Draft, Legwand was the first player ever drafted by the Nashville Predators franchise. After 13 years in Music City, he still holds several team scoring records, including career leader in goals (210), assists (356), points (566), game-winning goals (41) and games (956).

At 36-years-old, Legwand leaves the NHL with 228 goals and 390 assists in 1,136 career regular season games.