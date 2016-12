RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in Rutherford County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were at the scene, located on Franklin Road near Puckett Road, at 3 p.m.

One person was pulled from the vehicle and the fire has been extinguished.

Details of the crash are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.