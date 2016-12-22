Crews battle fire on Spring Hill GM plant property

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were called to a large fire at a maintenance barn on General Motors property in Spring Hill early Thursday morning.

The fire began in the 5700 block of Main Street around 1 a.m.

The barn was reportedly 70 percent burned by the time crews arrived to the scene.

Six different departments, including Maury County, Spring Hill and Williamson County crews, were called to the fire to assist.

The barn was used to contained 200,000 pounds of rock salt, farm machinery and roofing materials.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is expected to continue to smolder throughout the early morning hours.