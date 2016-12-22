Clint Redwine’s essential Christmas movie lists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mix 92.9’s movie expert Clint Redwine shared with News 2 his essential films for every Christmas occasion.
My 5 Must-Watch-Every-Year Christmas Movies
- The Santa Clause – (1994) Tim Allen – Who wouldn’t love for their dad to become the real Santa Claus!?
- The Year Without A Santa Claus – (1974) – This Rankin/Bass classic includes two of my favorite charaters of all time – Heat Miser and Snow Miser. The songs are so catchy!
- Elf – (2003) Will Ferrell – If I don’t watch this movie at least 3 times in December I turn into an angry elf. This is a wonderful, feel-good Christmas movie.
- A Christmas Story – (1983) – This movie is a MAJOR AWARD!!! Everything about this movie feels nostalgic and Christmasy. And, I along with most of the USA have this movie memorized word for word.
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – (1989) Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo – If there was ever a perfect Christmas movie, this is it. We all know (or are) people that are exactly like the characters in this film. It’s incredibly funny, and it makes you feel so much better about your own family and Christmas.
Five Awesomely Scary Christmas Movies
- Silent Night, Deadly Night – (1984) – How can you go wrong with a movie that has the tagline, “You’ve made it through Halloween, now try and survive Christmas”?
- Black Christmas – (1974) Christmas, a serial killer and a sorority house…a perfect horror match! This is the movie that gave us the original, “the call is coming from inside the house!” moment.
- Scrooged – (1988) Bill Murray – It’s not a super scary movie, but it will give you the creeps. Bill Murray is grumptastically hilarious.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – (1993) – This Tim Burton classic is just scary enough to give you some Christmas chills, but is still one you can watch with the family…your weird family.
- Gremlins – (1984) – This is the pinnacle of Christmas horror classics. It’s time to break out the VHS machine and enjoy it again.
5 Action-Packed Christmas Movies
- Die Hard 2 – (1990) – Bruce WIllis – John McClane has the worst Christmases EVER!
- Batman Returns – (1992) Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer – When you have Batman, The Penguin, Catwoman, and Christopher Walken in the same movie, something is going to blow up…even if it is Christmas time.
- Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – (2005) Robert Downey, Jr., Val Kilmer, Michelle Monaghan – An incredible cast, a complex plot, comedy and action. Everyone should see this movie at least once.
- Lethal Weapon – (1987) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover – You are never too old to jump into the crazy world of Murtaugh and Riggs. The fact that they survive is a Christmas miracle.
- Die Hard – (1988) – Bruce Willis – Again, John McClane has the worst Christmases EVER!!!
5 Funniest Christmas Movies
- The Santa Clause – (1994) – Tim Allen – You can’t get much funnier than a snarky Tim Allen, a quirky Judge Reinhold and kids playing adult elves.
- Home Alone – (1990) – I could watch the Wet Bandits get knocked around by Kevin all day long!
- Elf – (2003) – Seriously, how many people do you know that quote this movie on a daily basis? “you’re an angry elf”, “SANTA! I know him!!!!”, “Smiling is my favorite!”, “Buddy the elf, what’s your favorite color?”
- A Christmas Story – (1983) – Seriously, how many people do you know that quote this movie on a daily basis? “You’ll shoot your eye out!”, “Fragilay”,
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – (1989) – Seriously, how many people do you know that quote this movie on a daily basis? “It’s the gift that keeps on giving, Clark.”, “Why is the floor wet, Todd? I don’t KNOW, Margot!”, “It’s Christmas and we’re all miserable.”
5 Christmas Movie You Forgot Were Christmas Movies
- Trading Places (1983) – Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd – The bet between the Randolph and Mortimer Duke really gets going during the Christmas season.
- Lethal Weapon – (1987) – This entire movie takes place during Christmas time. And who doesn’t love a good shootout over drugs on a Christmas tree lot?
- Iron Man 3 – (2013) Robert Downey Jr. – We’ve all been in a place where we couldn’t be home for Christmas. Iron Man is no exception. Seeing Tony Stark be humbled and have to rely on humans rather than machines is a Christmas miracle.
- Gremlins – (1984) How how you forget the Gremlins Christmas caroling? And you know you wanted a Gizmo for Christmas.
- Die Hard – (1988) – When John McClane shows up at his wife’s company Christmas party he learns very quickly that the Nakatomi Corporation knows how to throw an incredible party.
5 Worst Christmas Movies Of All Time
- Jack Frost (1998) – Michael Keaton – Hey kid, guess what? Your dad dies TWICE in this movie!
- Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever – (2014) – Even fans of Grumpy Cat will say this movie is terrible.
- Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas – (2014) – If you take out all of the weird fluff and bad dancing this movie is about 19 minutes long. And that is about 17 minutes too long.
- The Nutcracker in 3D – (2010) – Nazi rats sing and dance while a shark is electrocuted. Do you need to know more? I didn’t think so.
- The Christmas Shoes (2002) – A contrived movie based on one of the most emotionally contrived songs ever written. (Sorry Kimberly Williams-Paisley. We still love you!)